Savannah/Hilton Head International continues to see uptick in air travel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport has had a turbulent 2020.
As July 4th approaches, they believe things may be finally starting smooth out. Even with numbers on the rise the pandemic still looms leaving the future a bit foggy.
“It’s better than where we have been in the last two or three months,” said Director of Marketing and Air Service Development Lori Lynah.
Things are looking up for the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
“We’re in a much better place in terms of airlines that are flying everyday and our schedules and our number of flights everyday and number of destinations,” said Lynah.
All good news, even though they’re still only at about 50% of flights they were this time last year.
“Who ever thought that 50% would be great? But at this point it is and we’re happy to at least be on the upward trend,” Lynah says.
A trend that Nathaniel Johnson, who was dropping off family to travel, doesn’t believe will be impacted even with new mask mandates.
“I don’t think it’s going to change anything,” Johnson said. “I just think now you gotta wear a mask but people are still going to come here, it’s a big tourist destination so people are still going to come. Now that there’s a system set up more people might come.”
In fact, local rideshare driver Harold Maxey has already seen the beginnings of the holiday travel rush.
“Even right now I get a call for a ride waiting before I drop off the ride that I have.”
Maxey warning travelers to expect a wait if you're looking for a ride to and from the airport.
As for the airport itself, despite expecting a strong weekend they too are stuck in a holding pattern.
“I think that August is going to be a sign and then they’ll reassess and then maybe we’ll know after that if we’re going to keep going back up but it is literally day by day,” said Lynah.
As for wearing a mask at the airport Lynah says it isn’t required but they do encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines.
She also says you should check with your airlines to see what restrictions they have for travel.
