Thousands waking up to no power on Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands are waking up without power Wednesday morning in and around Tybee Island.
According to the Georgia Power outage map, a total of 4,199 customers are affected. Crews are currently assessing conditions. So far, there has been no estimated restoration time given.
Georgia Power tells us the outage is from extreme weather in that area Tuesday afternoon, and its crews are looking at some sort of transmission issue with power poles or lines that will need to be replaced.
Stick with WTOC for more updates.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.