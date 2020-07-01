Wednesday: Just a bit cooler with scattered storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, it’s warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s early this morning and the forecast remains mostly dry through the morning commute.
Temperatures warm into the lower 90s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. It will feel hotter than 100° at times. Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening; most likely between 3 and 8 p.m. One, or two, may produce gusty winds.
The chance of rain lessens overnight. But, more scattered to numerous downpours are in the forecast Thursday and Friday.
Rain may be a bit spottier Saturday ahead of more widespread rain Sunday into early next work-week. Keep an eye on the weekend forecast if you have outdoor plans.
An area of low pressure may develop offshore early next week; moving away from the United States, but possibly becoming a tropical system.
Have a great day,
Cutter
