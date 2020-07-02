American Red Cross holding blood drive at Tanger Outlets Savannah

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Red Cross held a blood drive at Tanger Outlets Savannah in Pooler on Thursday.
They have put in precautions for donors amid the pandemic. Those include having staff and donors wear masks and disinfecting the area after each donor has given blood.
Temperatures are also taken before entering the building.
Account manager for the American Red Cross, Carrie Friend, says that they need to collect at least 3,000 pints of blood a day nationally to meet the needs of hospitals.
“So, the need for blood is necessary right now and it’s urgent. With hospitals doing elective surgeries again, people are traveling, so now the need for blood is urgent,” Friend said.
The Red Cross is holding another blood drive Friday at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Suite 220 near the Metro Diner.
Covid-19 antibody testing will also be available.
For more information on donating blood with the American Red Cross, please click here.
