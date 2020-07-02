Bulloch County Schools still looking at options for re-opening

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Bulloch County are scheduled to return to school August 3. But district leaders say they’re still hearing from parents about the level of safety measures they want in place to protect students from COVID-19.
Bulloch County’s superintendent says they’re holding these virtual listening sessions to get parent input before they finalize a plan to bring 11,000 students back to school.
After a contentious school board work session last Thursday, Superintendent Charles Wilson hosted an hour long session online Thursday morning to go over tentative plans to bring students back to elementary, middle and high school campuses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He acknowledges parents have a wide range of expectations when it comes to protecting students from exposure to the virus on top of providing in person or virtual instruction at each grade level.
“It’s just a matter of us listening and trying to figure out what we can do, and what’s reasonable to do to accomplish what we want, which is to get our students learning,” said Wilson.
Roughly 500 people joined the session with 700 questions. They’ll hold the second session Monday at 3 p.m. on the district’s website and Facebook page.
