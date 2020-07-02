Chatham EMS shares fireworks safety tips

“With kids, everybody wants to give little kids sparklers because they’re ‘safer’, those things burn between 1,700 and 3,000 degrees. So, you’re basically giving them a small welding rod. And, you have to be careful with those, they burn each other with them by accident, or they... think they’ve gone out but the metal’s still hot for a few minutes. If you can, have a pail of water to drop them in afterwards, even if you have a bucket of sand you can drop them down into, that’s the best thing,” said Sapp.