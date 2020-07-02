Dave Turley Thursday WX Forecast 7-2-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Upper level energy will impact the area today. A weak frontal boundary will remain near or just south of the area into Monday. Low pressure may develop along the front Sunday into Monday before moving away Tuesday. This will give us a chance for showers and storms everyday. In the tropics no development expected in the next 5 days.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 88-93.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows 72-77.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 87-94.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.