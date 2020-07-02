East Georgia Regional implementing visitor restrictions after increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - East Georgia Regional Medical Center is treating 15 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, July 2, according to the hospital.
According to the hospital, it’s the highest number of patients seen thus far. Seven of the patients are on ventilators and these patients are high acuity (very sick) patients, the hospital said.
As of Friday, July 3, visitors will not be allowed at East Georgia Regional.
The hospital said, “due to a large increase in positive coronavirus cases in our county, East Georgia Regional Medical Center has implemented further visitor restrictions to ensure the health and safety of our patients, their families, and our staff.”
Exceptions to the no visitor policy are:
- Maternity/Women’s Pavilion patients: One (1) support person may accompany the patient
- “End of life” situations
- Individuals with a significant disability are limited to one (1) support person
- Pediatric/Minor patients (< 18 years old) may have one (1) visitor but this is limited to only parents or guardians
The hospital will continue screening upon entry:
- Anyone entering the hospital will continue to be screened for symptoms, have their temperature checked, and screened for travel or exposure history.
- You will be asked to not enter the facility if you have had symptoms in the past 24 hours or exposures in the last 14 days.
