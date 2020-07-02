Mask mandate in place for Hilton Head Island over holiday weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island’s new mask ordinance is being enforced and tourists are coming in for the holiday weekend.
Typically this time of year at Shelter Cove you would see a lot of decorations already starting to pop up for Fourth of July. This year things are looking a little bit different and that’s because there are no fireworks and there is a new mask ordinance.
“The island has been up until Memorial Day, people have done a beautiful job of quarantining,” said Stan Cook.
Hilton Head’s mask ordinance is in full effect.
“We were at a gift shop yesterday and they had it posted, like everywhere. Because I think people are following it.”
But some visitors say they did not hear about the ordinance, despite being here nearly a week.
“I actually don’t know if we heard about that. We kind of avoided the news or TV the entire stay.”
Locals say with all the tourists coming this weekend it’s more important than ever people are aware of the new mask mandate.
“With the influx of the holidays, I think it’s extremely important that we encourage people.”
COVID-19 has already changed what the fourth will look like on Hilton Head this year.
“It’s going to be a little quieter because there’s going to be no fireworks this year.”
But one local says everyone can still have a good weekend as long as tourists and locals follow the mask ordinance.
“Well, you know, I think to protect themselves and to protect the residence, it’s important for us and we want everyone to enjoy their visit here.”
The town has kicked off their campaign to educate people, signs like this will be posted all over the island in the next few days.
