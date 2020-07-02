Port Wentwoth mayor warning of potential COVID-19 exposure at city council meeting

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce shared a post on their Facebook with a message from Mayor Norton.
It is to inform anyone who attended the June 25 city council meeting may have come been exposed to COVID-19.
It continues with, “As of this morning several staff members left their regular duties to be tested today, in hopes of receiving negative test results as quickly as possible. Each of you are encouraged to go get tested as early as tomorrow if possible to prevent the illness from being spread any further. As a result of this, tonight’s Special Called Meeting has been cancelled. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Mayor Norton.”
