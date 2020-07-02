Senior Citizens Inc. kicks off annual fan drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the summer heat upon us, one local group is trying to help our older residents beat the heat.
This week, Senior Citizens, Inc. is beginning to distribute free fans to seniors. The organization says it wants to keep seniors cool this summer, but they also want to keep people safe.
There are some changes to this year’s fan distribution. SCI will only pass out the free fans on Tuesdays and Thursdays. SCI is asking that you don’t just show up but give them a call first at 912-236-0363 to schedule a pickup time to get your free fan. Then, arrive at SCI’s new main entrance, which is located on Jasper Street, and someone will bring the fan out to you.
Although we are experiencing a pandemic, SCI says they still want to help seniors struggling this summer.
“Their skin is thinner. They can’t keep their temperatures as easily as the rest of us can. And plus, many are living under the poverty level so they have to make a decision to either eat or keep themselves cool so these fans make a tremendous difference,” said Patti Lyons, Senior Citizens, Inc. President.
SCI will start to give out fans to seniors on Thursday, July 2. If you are a senior and unable to leave your home to get a fan, call SCI, let them know, and they will find a solution for you.
For those wanting to help by donating fans, instead of dropping them off at SCI, they ask that you donate money via the SCI website and then they will purchase the fans.
For more Senior Citizens, Inc. information, click here or call 912-236-0363.
