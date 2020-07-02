Thunderbolt Mayor Pro-tem passes away

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - The Town of Thunderbolt is mourning the loss of their Mayor Pro-Tem.
They released the following statement:
“With great sadness, the Mayor and Council of the Town of Thunderbolt announce the passing of long serving council member and Mayor Pro-tem Kimberly Chappell-Stevens. Kimberly will be fondly remembered for her fierce dedication and loyalty, willingness to listen, warm smile and kind heart. She will be missed dearly by all her knew her.”
