Thursday: Seasonably hot, few storms around

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s this morning, under a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower, or two, is possible this morning; mainly west of I-95.
The temperature warms to near 90° by noon and peaks in the low to mid-90s today. It’ll feel hotter, around 105° or so, with humidity factored in.
It’ll feel hotter, with humidity is factored in. Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon and early evening. Rain diminishes this evening and overnight. A slightly drier weather pattern builds in Friday and Saturday as high pressure gain brief control of our forecast.
More downpours return Sunday into early next week. An area of low pressure may develop off of the southeast coast and move away from the U.S. There will be no, direct, tropical impacts locally.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.