Another warm day with isolated showers

The first half of our Friday will be dry and we will quickly warm from the 70s in the morning to the lower 90s at lunchtime. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, mainly south of the Savannah River. These spotty showers will cool some of us off from our afternoon highs in the lower 90s, with heat index values near 100 degrees. Most of the rain will dissipate by the evening, meaning your outdoor plans are a go!