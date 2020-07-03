Another warm day with isolated showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are some damp roads early this morning leftover from rain last night. Patchy fog is also possible, but shouldn't slow down our morning commute too much. Temperatures fall to the lower 70s for inland communities and upper 70s along the coast at sunrise under mostly clear skies.
Tybee TIdes: 7.4' 6:52AM I 0.0' 1:30PM I 9.0' 7:34PM
The first half of our Friday will be dry and we will quickly warm from the 70s in the morning to the lower 90s at lunchtime. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, mainly south of the Savannah River. These spotty showers will cool some of us off from our afternoon highs in the lower 90s, with heat index values near 100 degrees. Most of the rain will dissipate by the evening, meaning your outdoor plans are a go!
We'll see similar weather on the Fourth of July with highs in the lower 90s and spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Most of our outdoor plans won't be impacted by rain, but short-lived showers are possible into the evening.
Our chance for showers and thunderstorms increases on Sunday as a stationary from to our south begins lifting to the north. This will not only increase our rain coverage, but also brings in a chance for a few stronger storms on Sunday.
Low pressure could develop along this stationary front Sunday into Monday, meaning rain chances remain high heading into the work week. There's a risk for street flooding, but the overall severe threat is limited. This low will pull away from up on Tuesday, but depending on its placement, we could still see higher than normal rain coverage through the middle of the week.
Tropics:
The low that is off to our west will stay over land through the weekend and is not expected to develop into anything tropical. Otherwise, the tropics look pretty quiet over the next five days.
