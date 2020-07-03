BCSO searching for missing, endangered woman

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 67-year-old woman.
Theresa Ortiz was last seen leaving her Indian Trail, Hilton Head Island residence Wednesday morning at approximately 6:00 a.m.
Her family is concerned for her safety, as she has numerous medical conditions.
Deputies located Ortiz’s vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the Burke’s Beach parking lot, but have not be able to locate her.
Ortiz is 5′ 01″ tall, 100 pounds, with red and white curly hair and green eyes. A description of her clothing is not available.
Anyone who comes into contact with Ortiz or knows her whereabouts should call 911.
