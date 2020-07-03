Chatham Co. coronavirus testing site to move to the Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 testing in Chatham County will move to the Savannah Civic Center on Monday, July 6.
According to the Coastal Health District, the move in location is to help reduce wait times and help protect staff from the weather.
Drivers will enter from Oglethorpe Avenue and queue in the Civic Center parking lot. The drive-through line will route cars into a sheltered cargo area inside the Civic Center where Health Department staff will collect specimens for testing. Drivers will then exit onto Liberty Street.
The Coastal Health District states the site will have the capacity to test 500 people each day. The drive-through line will close when the line reaches capacity.
Civic Center Testing Site Hours:
- Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or when line reaches capacity)
- Alternating Saturdays: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., beginning July 18
All other counties in the Coastal Health District are transitioning to an appointment-only process.
Glynn County:
Beginning next week, the drive-through testing site at the Glynn County Health Department will be operational Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and alternating Saturdays.
On Monday, July 6, no appointment is required for testing, and the site will be operational from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. with the capacity to test 250 individuals. The drive-through will close when the line reaches capacity.
On Wednesday, July 8, testing will transition to appointment only. The health department will begin taking calls to schedule appointments on Monday at 8 a.m.
All Other Locations, by Appointment Only:
- Richmond Hill: Expercare Urgent Care, 60 Exchange St. Suite B7, 7 days per week by appointment.
- Pembroke: Bryan County Health Department, 430 Ledford St., weekly on Friday morning by appointment.
- Camden County: Camden County Health Department, 905 Dilworth Street in St. Marys, weekly on Tuesday morning by appointment.
- Effingham County: Effingham County Health Department, 802 Highway 119 South in Springfield, weekly on Friday morning by appointment.
- Liberty County: Connection Church parking lot (behind the Liberty County Health Department) 116 Patriot Trail in Hinesville, Weekly on Friday morning by appointment.
- Long County: Long County Health Department, 584 North Macon Street in Ludowici, weekly on Tuesday morning by appointment.
- McIntosh County: McIntosh County Health Department, 1335 Georgia Hwy 57 in Townsend, weekly on Tuesday morning by appointment.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.