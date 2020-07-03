Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 7-3-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will stall to our south Saturday into next week. Low pressure may develop along the front Monday and it may linger near the area into Thursday. This will give us a chance for showers and storms everyday. In the tropics no development expected in the next 5 days.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms through sunset, lows 71-75.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs 87-95.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. It will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms throughout the day. Severe weather is not expected at this time but the rain will impact traveling of the roads. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Thursday night will mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
