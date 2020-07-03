Dedication ceremony planned for new Yemassee mural

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - Soon, you can check out a new mural honoring our military and their families in the Lowcountry.
Hampton County artist Sophie Docalovich is putting the finishing touches on “The Folded Flag.” The piece honors Gold Star Families and will be installed at the site of the original barracks for the Yemassee Marine Corps Recruit Depot.
That’s just one piece of the larger Yemassee Recruit Depot Mural Project. Sophie also created a different mural, which sits across from the train station, last year.
A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Thursday July 9 at 6:00 p.m., including a performance by local musician Nykki Smalls.
