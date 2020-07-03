Hardeeville City Council votes not to enact ordinance on requiring masks

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Hardeeville City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to not enact an executive order requiring face masks.
During the meeting, council members expressed their support for wearing masks in public but feel that it should not be mandated.
Council stated they want to take steps to promote mask wearing and social distancing in the city via a community campaign.
The mayor says while that decision has caused some push back, he stands by it. According to the mayor, the police chief of Hardeeville said they did not have the staff to enforce any sort of mask mandate.
Additionally, the mayor says he did not think it would be right to impose a fine on a family who didn’t have masks on, stating they need that $50 to buy groceries.
We asked Mayor Harry Williams if he thought the town could have passed a similar ordinance to Beaufort County which does not impose any fines or penalties but does create the guidelines at a county level.
“To have an ordinance that mandates some thing without enforcement, to me, that’s just politics. We are not being honest with the people. That is not an honest way to say OK I’m going to make it a lot but I’m not going to penalize you if you don’t do it,” said Mayor Williams.
The mayor says despite not passing the ordinance the city does not want people to think masks are not necessary
“We are not saying not to wear your mask. We are saying we want everyone to wear masks, to social distance, and to wash and sanitize. And we want everyone to do it voluntarily.”
He says the town will still be launching a campaign similar to that of Hilton Head and Bluffton promoting hand washing and mask wearing, but they didn’t feel the need to pass an ordinance because the town does not have the same level of tourism towns in Beaufort County do.
