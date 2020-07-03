Hot start to our Fourth of July weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, mainly south of the Savannah River. One or two of these storms could become strong with brief damaging wind. These spotty showers will cool some of us off from our afternoon highs in the lower 90s, with heat index values near 100 degrees. Most of the rain will dissipate by the evening, meaning your outdoor plans are a go!