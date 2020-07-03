Tormenta FC season preps ramp up; USL season set to begin in mid-July

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Tormenta FC is set to kick off their 2020 season later this month. Earlier this week, the team practiced as a full squad for the first time since March.
Just days after the team’s first full squad workout, Tormenta FC held their first intrasquad scrimmage since the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday morning in Statesboro.
“The first five minutes, you’re almost like ‘am I even allowed to touch him? Am I allowed to tackle?’ Then once you start remembering what you’ve been doing for 24 years of your life, then it all just comes naturally,” midfielder Marco Micaletto said.
The Statesboro-based squad was knee deep in season preparations when the outbreak hit and forced the club to pause in mid-March. Two months later, players were able to resume workouts in small groups.
The return of full team practices began Monday with the season opener set to happen in the middle of July.
After several months of waiting and wondering together, the club believes they’ll enter the modified 2020 season stronger as a unit than ever.
“I think the relationships that they have are going to carry them to be honest. I think the fact that they’ve invested in each other in such a healthy way as people, I think that’s really going to carry them on the long haul here,” head coach John Miglarese said.
Players and coaches say there was some rust Wednesday, but they feel good about where they stand heading into this summer’s season.
“The boys have worked their bum off over the last three months and it shows. It shows. And now we’re just going to start building as a team rather than individuals, you know?”
“Like I said way back in February, I really believe in this group. We’ve got the right mix of talent and character. I’m just excited to get a chance to see them express themselves on the field in a couple weeks.”
With these first full practices and this scrimmage now under their belts, it’s going to be a mad dash for Tormenta to be ready for the season opener in just a few weeks.
USL League One released the revised format for the 2020 season. Please click here for more details.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.