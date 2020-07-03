3 TSA agents test positive for COVID-19 at Savannah airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this week, a TSA agent at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport tested positive for COVID-19. That number has since increased.
The Transportation Security Administration is reporting a total of three TSA screening officers have now tested positive. The latest having worked last Sunday, June 28.
If you think you may have come into contact with one of those screening officers, you’re encouraged to go get tested.
Read more about TSA confirmed COVID-19 cases at U.S. airports by clicking here.
