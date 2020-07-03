Tybee Island expecting big crowds for Independence Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is expecting big crowds over the Fourth of July weekend.
The city says around 14,000 vehicles could pass over the Lazaretto Creek Bridge within the next 48-hours, despite no official celebration.
Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen says around 60,000 people could be on the island this weekend celebrating Independence Day. He says all Tybee police officers will be working on Saturday and everyone on the island will be ready.
Governor Brian Kemp’s office is also sending several GSP troopers to the area for traffic enforcement.
The city has added several lifeguard stands near the middle of the beach, which usually attracts bigger crowds.
Code enforcement officers will be out making sure that people are abiding by the beach rules, like no glass, no dogs, and no smoking between certain sections of the beach, which is a new rule this year.
The city will not have its annual fireworks show Saturday night, but the city manager says it's not just because they don't want to spread COVID-19.
“If we are the only show in town, that number increases. It has less to do with the virus and more about that many people trying to get off the island at one time. It becomes a public safety issue. Police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances can’t move around the city when it’s gridlocked like that,” said Shawn Gillen, Tybee City Manager.
The city of Savannah canceled its fireworks show as well.
Beachgoers are reminded that no fireworks are allowed on the beach or on public property. And if you have a rental, make sure you ask about its fireworks policy.
For more on Tybee Island Beach Rules and Regulations,
