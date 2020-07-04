American Traditions Vocal Competition brings music to Calhoun Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Music filled Calhoun Square in downtown Savannah on Saturday afternoon.
The American Traditions Vocal Competition, a local musical organization, put on a free community concert with one of the competition’s semifinalists singing on a balcony.
The artistic director says Savannahians have an appreciation for music, but due to the pandemic, arts have gone missing.
She says the concert was the perfect way to bring the community together for music and the Fourth of July.
“I think it speaks to how much we really need the arts, how much we rely on them as people,” said director Mikki Sodergren. “It makes us feel human to commune with other people in enjoyment of arts and music. It’s really lovely to see people coming out, and also seeing people just stopping through the square and stopping to watch the music, rather than specifically being here for that.”
The singing competition plans to have more socially-distanced concert fundraisers starting in September.
