‘C-Port Love Day’ hosts food giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Several Savannah groups and businesses came together on Saturday for a food giveaway.
Called C-Port Love Day, the event set up across from Connors Temple Baptist Church for about three hours, making sure that those who came left with plenty of food and drink at no cost. WTOC caught up with one of the events co-sponsors to talk about the effort.
“The event organizer is Save Our Youth Savannah, with Latasha Barnes, and we’re one of the co-sponsoring partners who decided to come help and do some more good in the community,” said event co-sponsor Phillip Wright. “Save Our Youth Savannah gives throughout the whole community, from the toys giveaway, the Christmas giveaway, from the Santa Claus they bring out to the community...to give hope where hope is not there. And today we’re doing this for love, to show them that we love you and there is love in the community.”
All told the group aimed to give 1000 plates of food to those in need today.
