Dozens show up to watch fireworks show over Skidaway River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -With many big fireworks shows canceled this year for the 4th, many are making their own neighborhood or community displays.
One group even went as far as getting a barge to float on the Skidaway River to give folks around the Marine Science Center a pretty spectacular light show.
Dozens of families packed into the parking lots of the Marine Science Center and made their way with blankets and chairs to the banks of the Skidaway River. Off in the distance, smaller shows served as an appetizer to the main course, which by quarter after nine started to kick off. The organizers said on their Facebook group they had to get the blessing of the Coast Guard, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Chatham Marine Patrol to load up a 20 by 60-foot barge full of the good stuff.
“That’s our hope,” said Ginny Forney, visitng from Charleston. “Just to get out, enjoy nature, enjoy family, and just enjoy each other and be safe.”
Judging by the reactions from folks, they weren’t disappointed.
