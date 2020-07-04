Dozens show up to watch fireworks show over Skidaway River

Dozens of families packed into the parking lots of the Marine Science Center and made their way with blankets and chairs to the banks of the Skidaway River. Off in the distance, smaller shows served as an appetizer to the main course, which by quarter after nine started to kick off. The organizers said on their Facebook group they had to get the blessing of the Coast Guard, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Chatham Marine Patrol to load up a 20 by 60-foot barge full of the good stuff.