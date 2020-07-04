Dry Fourth of July, but heavy rain is on the way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Happy Fourth of July! Highs topped out near 90 degrees this afternoon under mostly clear skies.
We’ll remain mostly dry into the evening with temperatures in the low to mid 80s at sunset. The weather is cooperating for our outdoor evening activities. You don’t have anything to worry about if you are planning on grilling or shooting off fireworks tonight!
Tybee Tides: 9.0' 8:25PM I 0.3' 3:12AM I 7.6' 8:37AM
A few isolated showers are possible along the coast Sunday morning with lows in the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers linger through the morning with temperatures warming to the upper 80s by lunchtime. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely south of the Altamaha River Sunday afternoon, especially for inland communities. Showers will move north into the evening after highs top out near 90 degrees.
Monday is a First Alert weather day. A stationary front to our south will lift to the north, leading to the perfect breeding ground for widespread showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is low, but heavy rain could lead to flooding along low-lying areas and troublesome streets. The rain and cloud cover will hold out highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday is also a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely again on Tuesday, which looks like another washout of a day. The main threat will be the persistent and heavy rain, especially after rain on Monday. This could lead to additional flooding. Most of us have a good chance to receive one to two inches of rain through Tuesday, with some areas receiving over five inches.
This unsettled pattern continues through the middle of the week with higher than normal rain chances lasting through Thursday. This coming weekend will be a bit warmer with highs returning to the lower 90s.
Tropics:
Tropical Depression 5 is over 200 miles southwest of Bermuda with max sustained wind at 35 miles per hour. This system will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Edouard this evening, with max sustained wind of 40 miles per hour. The center of circulation will pass to the north of Bermuda by the morning, continuing to move to the northeast into the north Atlantic next week as a Tropical Storm.
