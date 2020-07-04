Local car dealership makes donation to Savannah organization

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham Parkway Toyota kicked off a special pledge this weekend. Every Saturday throughout July, the dealership plans to donate to a local charity.
Saturday morning’s $500 donation was given to Union Mission, an organization that helps the homeless through housing and support services.
The dealership's general manager says it's important they find ways to give back to the community they serve.
Union Mission’s executive director says the donation will go toward helping the organization continue to provide important resources to the homeless community.
“We take a lot of pride in the fact that 78% of our people find stable housing after they’re with us,” said Union Mission’s executive director Patricia Youngquist. “Each person comes in and they get a plan, again, working through their case manager.”
The donation will also help families purchase face masks.
