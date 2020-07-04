Oglethorpe Driving Club hosts car show at Bethesda Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Bethesda Academy’s campus was filled with every car you can imagine on Saturday morning, including everything from model A cars to a 1921 fire truck.
That’s because the Oglethorpe Driving Club hosted their cars and coffee event to raise money for scholarships for Bethesda students.
They host the event every month, but once a year they take it away from their usual location. The club’s spokesman says the event only gets bigger and bigger every year.
“As a club, we have so much fun the rest of the year, we need to have a cause and there’s two things that we do, we brought Toys for Tots into the area and do quite a few toys and then we do this to help raise funds for these kids and so far we’ve been real fortunate; in the last couple years we’ve sent six kids through their education,” said Micheal Shortt.
Shortt says they are still taking donations for scholarships for Bethesda.
The club also hosts cars and coffee the first Saturday of every month at Habersham shopping center from 7:30 in the morning until about 11:30 a.m.
