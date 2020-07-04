Savannah Mayor urges caution ahead of July 4th celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Holiday travelers and locals are enjoying a night out on Savannah’s River Street in celebration of Independence Day.
Normally folks would start to claim their spot for the show across the River early for the fireworks celebration. Since there isn’t one this year, holiday revelers will have to wait until next year or have a much smaller version at home.
“Although the state has some restrictions in terms of what we can regulate, the fact of the matter is we know they have dangerous results,” says Savannah Mayor Van Johnson. “And we also know that after midnight there shouldn’t be any more fireworks, that’s state law. And we want people to abide by the law. They should be 100 yards away from hospitals and nursing homes, I think the restrictions are very very clear, and we will be enforcing them.”
This weekend is also the first big test for the newly mandated face-covering requirement. City leadership is watching how individuals and businesses alike are doing, and how seriously they’re taking the mandate. Mayor Johnson says he’s getting reports on social media of businesses in the city limits not doing what they’re supposed to, and again emphasized the importance of the emergency order.
“We won’t know the damage of this weekend until probably late July,” the mayor said. “And so, so much of what we do beyond that, going back to school, reopening sports, all really depends on what happens this weekend. Which is why it’s so critical that we use the masks now. We have people coming from all over the country. They’re here living their best lives. And the fact is, they can do that with their masks on.”
The Mayor said when signing the order it’s not meant to be a punishment, and anyone not wearing a mask will be asked first to comply, and even offered a mask by police or city marshals.
