Wetter pattern begins on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few isolated showers are possible along the coast Sunday morning with lows in the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers linger through the morning with temperatures warming to the upper 80s by lunchtime.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely south of the Altamaha River Sunday afternoon, especially for inland communities. Showers will move north into the evening after highs top out near 90 degrees.
Tybee Tides: 0.3′ 3:12AM I 7.6′ 8:37AM I 0.4′ 3:13PM
Monday is a First Alert weather day. A stationary front to our south will lift to the north, leading to the perfect breeding ground for widespread showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is low, but heavy rain could lead to flooding along low-lying areas and troublesome streets. The rain and cloud cover will hold out highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday is also a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely again on Tuesday, which looks like another washout of a day. The main threat will be the persistent and heavy rain, especially after rain on Monday. This could lead to additional flooding. Most of us have a good chance to receive one to two inches of rain through Tuesday.
This unsettled pattern continues through the middle of the week with higher than normal rain chances lasting through Thursday. This coming weekend will be a bit warmer with highs returning to the lower 90s.
Tropics:
An area of storminess in the northern Gulf of Mexico is the culprit for our increased rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Once this system moves offshore, there is a better chance for development, as it moves away from us here in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
Tropical Depression 5 will move north of Bermuda early Sunday morning, likely strengthening into Tropical Storm Edouard early Sunday with max sustained wind at 40 miles per hour. This system will continue to move northeast, away from the United States.
