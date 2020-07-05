Tropical moisture surges in to start the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are mostly confined along and south of the Altamaha River late this afternoon. Moisture will begin lifting as a stationary front moves north tonight.
This will bring better rain chances up the coast this evening into the overnight hours. The scattered overnight rain will lead to some damp roads early Monday, so you may want to plan a few extra minutes if you are an early commuter.
Tybee Tides: 9.1' 9:14PM I 0.5' 4:00AM I 7.5' 9:27AM
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. The same stationary front to our south will continue lifting north, leading to the perfect breeding ground for widespread showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest rain will fall in the afternoon and evening. The severe threat is low, but heavy rain could lead to flooding along low-lying areas and troublesome streets. The rain and cloud cover will hold out highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday is also a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely again on Tuesday, which looks like another washout of a day. The main threat will be the persistent and heavy rain, especially after rain on Monday. This could lead to additional flooding. Most areas will receive one to two inches of rain through Tuesday, with locally higher amounts over three inches.
This unsettled pattern continues through the middle of the week with highs in the upper 80s. Warmer temperatures return this coming weekend with highs returning to the low to mid 90s.
Tropics:
We are watching an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico. This system will bring in topical moisture and widespread rain through midweek. If it makes it offshore of the Carolinas (midweek), it has a chance of becoming better organized. Right now it has a 40% chance of development over the next five days. We could see an increased risk for rip currents, but wave heights will still be around two feet through the middle of the week.
Tropical Depression 5 passed to the north of Bermuda overnight with sustained wind at 35 miles per hour. This system has a chance to gain a bit of strength tonight and become Tropical Storm Edouard, with max sustained wind at 40 miles per hour. This storm will continue moving northeast, away from the United States.
