Tropical moisture takes over to start the week

We are watching an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico. This system will bring in topical moisture and widespread rain through midweek. If it makes it offshore of the Carolinas (midweek), it has a chance of becoming better organized. Right now it has a 40% chance of development over the next five days. We could see an increased risk for rip currents, but wave heights will still be around two feet through the middle of the week.