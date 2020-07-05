Tybee Island reports smaller than expected holiday crowd

TYBEE ISALND, Ga. (WTOC) -Fourth of July weekend is still in full swing on Tybee Island. City leaders say they are prepared to take on the crowd.
Even though the crowd was smaller than the city had anticipated, the island was still full with about 12,000 cars and 45,000 people. The city had its new code enforcement officers on the beach implementing beach regulations.
City Manager Shawn Gillen says they wrote several tickets for things like glass, litter, and dogs on the beach. Gillen says police also responded to various traffic violations, underage drinking, and DUIs. Gillen says they were in a better position this weekend, in comparison to Memorial Day weekend, to deal with the number of people because citing budget reasons.
“When the governor opened the beach, we saw this revenue was probably starting to flow this year,” Gillen said. “Then we started ramping up our expenditures on the equipment we needed and on the personnel needed. It took us from that time to last week to get it all in place.”
Gillen says after busy weekends, the city always takes a look at how things went and what could’ve been better. One of the things they’ll be taking a look at this week is how the code enforcement officers did.
