Watching the Tropics: Persistent rainfall on the way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unorganized area of low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico is the culprit for our increased rain chances over the next few days.
Right now it is over a stationary front to our south, which will lift north going into Monday. At the same time, the low will move east, over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry into Tuesday.
This setup brings waves of rainfall into our area, with the greatest coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall totals through Tuesday will be under 2.5 inches for most of the area, but some may see isolated higher amounts.
The main concern will be the threat for street flooding and overall poor road conditions.
This low will move offshore of the Carolinas midweek, where is has a chance to strength as it moves away from the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry.
Tropical Depression 5 will move north of Bermuda early Sunday morning, likely strengthening into Tropical Storm Edouard early Sunday with max sustained wind at 40 miles per hour. This system will continue to move northeast, away from the United States.
