Beaufort County leaders respond to weekend spike in COVID-19 cases

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) -Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in South Carolina. The State Department of Health reported more than 1,500 new cases on Monday.
More than 150 new cases reported over the weekend were in Beaufort County. Local leaders say part of that is due to the extensive testing it’s been done in the county in recent weeks.
“I do expect to see some results from that,” said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulkin. “Because it was 500 tests, so we will see what happens probably in the next week. So more tests I know we are going to see more positives.”
Just last week Beaufort, Port Royal, Bluffton, and Hilton Head all passed a mask ordinance. After this weekend’s results came in. Leaders felt they did the right thing
“The spike, basically, simply reinforced the need to do what we did,” said Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling.
The mayors are aware they will not see results from the new ordinance for at least a week
“If you enact an ordinance July 1, you are not going to see the benefits of that for 7 to 10, 14 days.”
Mayor Sulka in Bluffton says she hopes people will continue to follow the ordinance so results can actually be seen
“I would say give us a baseline of next week, maybe, to see, and then see if the use of masks, 14 days later is making a difference,” she says.
They say while testing expands, numbers can also be expected to expand. They say they don’t expect numbers to truly fall off as a result of the mask ordinance for at least two weeks.
