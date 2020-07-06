Coastal Health District tests hundreds for COVID-19 during their first day at Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have gotten caught in Monday morning’s traffic in Downtown Savannah. Cars wrapped around Oglethorpe Avenue as the Coastal Health District had their first day of testing at the Savannah Civic Center.
They say this change of location has provided a big benefit to their operations.
“It’s easier for us to communicate with one another,” said Tammi Brown, Chatham County Nurse Manager. “If I need to get to the nurses I can, we’ve got a good flow for any law enforcement or first responders that come through so really it’s a much better set up.”
In addition to efficiency, the civic center also gets DPH staff out of the heat. A huge help after having to call EMS last week for an overheated worker. With their new location the Coastal Health District hopes to perform about 500 tests per day, on Monday they were able to test 622 people. They say they have plenty of testing kits and are getting results in 2-4 days.
Though it was just the first day there were several traffic back-ups in Downtown Savannah. Health department leaders say they are monitoring the situation and if needed will go back to appointment based testing.
“At this moment it is, show up if you need a test and appointments are not required,” said Brown. “There is no cost you don’t need to provide an insurance card or anything like that just some identification. We’re going to be looking at the flow this week and it is very possible that we will go to appointments like our sister counties we just haven’t made that official decision yet, but that would give us a measure of control with the crowds as well.”
Testing at the Civic Center will take place Monday through Friday and alternating Saturdays. Savannah Police are on scene to assist with traffic while staff inside monitor the carbon monoxide. It’s a team effort to make sure they can continue testing for those who need it.
Tammi Brown, Chatham County’s nurse manager says they expected a big crowd Monday after not testing over the holiday.
“We expect that people are going to come whenever we have a big holiday or a major event,” said Brown. “We just expect to see people are going to come, if they’ve been in a gathering or they maybe haven’t socially distanced and they are concerned so we expect the large numbers. We try to encourage them to wait if they feel they’ve been exposed, but again we’re happy to test as many people as we can while we’re here.”
While they are there for those who need it, experts say it’s best for you to wait to be tested for COVID-19 until about 10 days after your exposure. They say those who get a test too soon can get a false sense of security, but if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 you should get tested.
As they work to keep up with the high demand for testing, health department officials say their best advice is to arrive early and be patient. They say there are other testing options in our area, but you’ll want to check the cost and requirements beforehand to see what is best for you.
