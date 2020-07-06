Defense attorney, family say deadly shooting in Statesboro was an act of self defense

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Attorneys and family members rallied behind a young man accused in a deadly shooting in Statesboro.
William Marcus Wilson faces a felony murder charge after a shooting between two moving cars on the highway left a 17-year-old girl dead.
Defense attorneys for Wilson went on the offensive, saying he was the victim of aggressive taunts and threats from the other vehicle and he fired in self-defense.
Attorneys and advocates spoke via Zoom about the case against Wilson. He's accused of shooting and killing Haley Hutcheson overnight on June 13. Wilson and Hutcheson were in separate moving vehicles on Statesboro's Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Wilson's father described his son as a peaceful person, raised to respect the law and others.
“His character is based on loving others. That’s who Marc Wilson is, who he always has been and will continue to always be,” Pat Wilson said.
Wilson's attorney and others said his defense will be that he and his girlfriend were targeted and provoked due to race.
“They attempted to run him off the road. If it weren’t for his actions, as his mother stated, we’d be mourning the death of two, not the death of Haley Hutcheson,” Defense Attorney Francys Johnson said.
He says the threats continued as Wilson left a drive-thru and got on the highway trying to escape. Johnson also criticized Statesboro Police for bringing Hutchenson's family to speak to the media days after the shooting to appeal for information when Wilson had already interviewed with police and pledged to turn himself in for arrest.
On Tuesday, he’ll appear before a judge to request bond. The hearing takes place in Bulloch County Superior Court.
