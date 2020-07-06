Effingham Co. School District releases guidelines for return to class

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County School District released a few general guidelines for the return to in-person schooling option for the 2020-21 school year.
ECSD has listed a virtual and in-person option for the new school year. The guidelines released Monday are for the in-person option.
According to the school district, the school’s principal and nurse will be the primary contact for COVID-19 related matters.
Periodic random temperature checks and health screenings of students and staff will be conducted prior to school starting and throughout the day.
A list of procedures and topics has been published on the school district’s website.
The scheduled first day of classes in Effingham County is Aug. 5.
