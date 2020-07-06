First Alert Weather Day: Sliding into a wetter weather pattern

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly cloudy and mild this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. There are spotty rain showers in the forecast through the morning commute.
The temperatures peaks in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with scattered, to numerous, showers and storms. Rain may be widespread and long-lasting; especially inland. Today is a first alert weather day - some plans may be canceled or impacted. Basically, you’ll need to pay a little extra attention to the forecast if you have stuff do to today - things can are contingent on the weather.
Rain may be even more widespread Tuesday. Scattered, more typical, summertime downpours return Wednesday into the rest of the work-week as temperatures heat back up.
This weekend is forecast to be hot with isolated, to scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms. Temps peak in the low to mid-90s both weekend afternoons.
Grab the umbrella,
Cutter
