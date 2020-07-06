First Alert Weather Day: A wetter-summer weather pattern

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spotty rain showers are in the forecast through the Monday morning commute.
The temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with scattered, to numerous, showers and storms. Rain may be widespread and long-lasting; especially inland.
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, so some of your plans may be canceled or impacted. Basically, you’ll need to pay a little extra attention to the forecast if you have stuff do to today - things are contingent on the weather.
The chance of rain peaks between 2 and 8 p.m. today. While it won’t be constant, and some folks will miss the rain, the chance of rain impacting your plans is greater than on a normal summer afternoon. Just keep a closer eye on the forecast if you have plans dependent on good weather.
Rain maybe even more widespread Tuesday.
Between Monday and Wednesday morning, rainfall accumulations will average between and an inch or two in many spots. A few areas may record more than three inches of rain. The wettest conditions are forecast to remain inland; west of I-95.
The risk of severe weather is very low.
Scattered, more typical, summertime downpours return Wednesday into the rest of the work-week as temperatures heat back up.
