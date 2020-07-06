GSP: 13 killed during Fourth of July holiday travel time

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB/WTOC) - Thirteen deaths have been reported during the Fourth of July holiday travel period, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
Troopers and local law enforcement agencies investigated 12 fatal crashes, which resulted in the 13 fatalities.
GSP Statesboro investigated one fatality.
Across the state, troopers investigated 180 traffic crashes, which resulted in 96 injuries.
A total of 322 people were arrested for driving under the influence, according to GSP.
A total of 7,609 citations and 8,679 warnings were issued.
This year, the holiday travel period was 54 hours long. In 2019, it was 102 hours long.
