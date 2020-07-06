1 injured in shooting at Apache Avenue apartment complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police are investigating after one person was shot at Hoover Creek, an apartment complex on Apache Avenue.
A police spokesperson says a man is suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental, but detectives are continuing to investigate.
One man that was at the apartment is in custody awaiting further questioning.
Stay with WTOC as we work to update this story.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.