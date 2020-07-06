Local emergency agencies report average holiday weekend responses

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a busy weekend but not one out of the ordinary for Chatham Emergency Services.
According to the agency, over a three-day period from July 3 to July 5, they saw a total of 575 EMS-related calls, 118 fire responses, for a combined total of 693 emergency responses over the weekend.
Breaking that down further, they say there were four heat-related calls, 46 car accidents, 14 alcohol-related calls, one shooting, four stabbings, and three recorded structure fires. They did point out however they did not receive any calls directly related to fireworks.
Meanwhile, the Savannah Fire Department did respond to three incidents that were reportedly related to fireworks over the weekend. Two on the evening of July 4.
One was on White Bluff Road, where residents say a firework landed in a tree.
Another believed incident was a fire in a dumpster behind a hotel on Sylvester Formey Drive where the manager claimed a person had been shooting fireworks off nearby.
In total, Savannah Fire responded to 18 fires over the three-day time period.
This weekend was also the first big test for the new mask ordinance in Savannah.
According to the Savannah Police Department, they reported handing out zero citations but officers did distribute 460 masks.
Their traffic unit also issued 105 traffic citations, including five DUIs over the holiday weekend.
