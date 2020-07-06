Memorial Health makes adjustments to visitor policy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial University Medical Center is adjusting its visitation police. The new changes will take effect on Tuesday, July 7.
Starting Tuesday, patients may have one designated visitor the entire admission. The visitor must be aged 18 and older. Outpatient imaging and lab services patients may have one visitor as well.
According to Memorial Health, visiting hours will be between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The hospital states visitors are considered an important part of the care team and should practice social distancing (6 ft.), refrain from group activities or gatherings, wear a mask over mouth and nose at all times and wash their hands frequently.
Zero visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 patients or patients suspected of having COVID-19.
