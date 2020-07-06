Metter City Hall closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) -Communities across our area are continuing to see the impact of the coronavirus. Doors to City Hall in Metter remain locked and offices closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Some customers still came to the door, only to find them locked. The city has signs posted that they’re closed due to COVID concerns. Interim city manager Carter Crawford says the employee in question did not interact with the public at work so recent visitors faced almost no risk of exposure. He says they’re taking the virus seriously.
“We shut down down city hall, had all employees lined up get a test this past Thursday morning,” said Crawford.
He says other city departments, like public works and public safety, remain open at their respective separate locations. Crawford says customers can turn in things like utility payments in the dropbox right next to the front door or send them in through the mail.
