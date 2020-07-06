Red Hot Chili Pepper 5k to benefit COVID-19 relief fund

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -In just a few weeks you can get outside, get in a workout, and help out a great cause.
The 8th annual Red Hot Chili Pepper 5K is scheduled for July 18 in Richmond Hill.
Game Changers is hosting the race, and all of the proceeds will benefit Family Promise's COVID-19 relief fund.
That fund helps people in our community who have been impacted financially by the pandemic with costs like rent, mortgages, and utilities to make sure they have stable housing.
Even though it won’t be virtual, race organizers say they’re confident social distancing will be maintained.
“People say well how can you have a race with you know several hundred people and still maintain social distancing,” said Game Changers owner Ron Elliot. “The majority of people that are running this race are not what you call die-hard you know racers. Most of them are doing it to support family promise.”
Elliot says there will be prizes for those die-hard runners. Winners in men and women’s groups will go home with a new pair of shoes.
The Red Hot Chili Pepper 5K is scheduled for 7:30 on July 18. The race starts at the Jalapenos in Richmond Hill. Right now, registration is $35.
You can register up through the morning of the 5K, but the price will increase.
