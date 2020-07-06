St. Andrew’s School addresses reopening plan for fall semester

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - July 4th tends to serve as a reminder to students that summer is about halfway over. This year the holiday brings excitement for some as it’s been months since students have been in classrooms.
Leaders at St. Andrew’s have been meeting for months to plan the best way to bring their 500 students back into class for their fall semester beginning on August 13th.
“As we look ahead at the next twelve months and really think about how do we best serve our students and our families, it’s with acknowledgment that the best thing for us to be able to do is have our students here as much as we can as safely as we can so that’s really the parameter of our planning,” said Dr. Kelly Waldron.
A task force of 8 people has been diligently planning every aspect of school life from transportation to facilities, recess, and even lunch. As they work to get students back to the classroom, they say they will reduce class sizes and place students in groups throughout the day to minimize their contact with others.
“We are keeping students as much as we can in cohorts so that they’re not mixing and we will be using our campus and space a little bit differently just to reduce sort of crowding and potential exposure issues,” says Dr. Waldron.
As a small private school, Waldron says they haven’t seen a big change in their enrollment numbers due to COVID-19, but they are working with specific families as needed. St Andrew’s submitted their health and safety plan to the department of public health and plan to release their decisions to their school family by mid-July, but they are adjusting as we see how COVID-19 impacts our area.
“You’re just kind of always working with a moving target,” says Dr. Waldron. “So we have leaned on the side of being conservative. We know how to go back to normal so we feel like planning for maybe a more restrictive environment or more precautions is the best way to plan.”
St. Andrew’s school does plan to continue using virtual tools as needed and even plans to utilize outdoor classroom space too. Leaders say they are excited and busy working to ensure they can see students back safely this fall.
