40 stolen vehicles valued at $1.4 million found at the Port of Savannah in 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 40 stolen vehicles valued at over $1.4 million have been found at the Port of Savannah this year.
Since the beginning of 2020, CBP officers have found vehicles destined for countries such as Ghana, Iraq, Libya and Jordan, according to CBP. The vehicles were found during outbound enforcement operations and inspection of shipping containers.
The stolen automobiles included sedans, luxury sport utility vehicles, a pickup truck, a 2019 Rolls Royce and were acquired through a variety of fraudulent means. Some of the vehicles were obtained from car dealerships using fraudulent identities and stolen credit cards, while others were taken via fraud from rental car companies, according to CBP.
The recovered vehicles came from Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina and Georgia.
According to CBP, the victims in several cases did not know that a crime was occurring until they were contacted by officers.
