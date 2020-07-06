TLC President: “Nowhere close” to tourism recovery in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The coronavirus pandemic has had a serious effect on the economy around the world and here at home. Savannah’s Tourism Leadership Council says the hostess city’s hotels are normally at full capacity for the 4th of July weekend, but the occupancy was down by 80%.
The Council President told our Bria Bolden Savannah’s economy is slowly coming back ‚but it’s going to take a long time to get back to normal.
For the first time in three months, tourism leaders say they’re seeing a week over week decline in hotel occupancy.
“We’ve been seeing a trend of about 50% on the weekdays and 85 or 90% on the weekends,” said Tourism Leadership Council President Michael Owens. “That changed last week and this week will be the first week we’ve reported down occupancies week over week.”
Owens says the city has a long way to go before tourism numbers get back to normal.
“We are nowhere close to any sort of recovery,” he says. “Not only is our occupancy still substantially reduced, the rate is simply substantially reduced as well and in some cases 50%.”
Owens says customers have told them the city’s mask mandate is causing them to cancel trips. He also says the council has explained how the city has been offering masks to people, but many are afraid of the consequences they could face if they don’t wear one.
“Whether you like masks or don’t, down business is a fact, and that’s something we’ll have to deal with,” he said. “Those business owners will have to deal with and that may be less operating hours to save money. When hotel occupancy decreases, so do the amount of customers in our town and that means reduced business for just about everybody.”
Owens says the Historic District occupancy in April was at 5 percent.
That has increased now, but in order for recovery to happen, he says people must feel it’s safe to travel, visit a business and have the money to spend.
“Even if the economic magical light switch turned back on today, and we were back to 100% of the business we had before the pandemic, for many, the damage has already been done,” Owens said.
Owens says the volume of customers and spending are not the same and believes there will be more permanent closures for restaurants, retail, and other businesses before things get better.
